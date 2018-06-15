Canon is the latest exhibitor to join the Newtech Show and will make its debut in Southampton onÂ 27 and 28 June.

A team of Canon experts will be available to discuss how visitors can improve their business with Canonâ€™s range of printing technologies, workflow solutions, web-to-print platforms and more.Â Canon will also be aiming to inspire visitors with fresh ideas through its Elemental campaign, which is centred on a fictional cosmetics brand. The campaign explores how traditional and innovative print applications can help brands maximise their marketing by unleashing the power of print.

The Southampton event takes place at the Hilton Chilworth in Southampton, and runs from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday 27 June, and on Thursday 28 June 28th from 9am to 4pm.

For further information or to register as a visitor or exhibitor visit the Newtech Shows website.

http://www.coactiveevents.com/events/newtech