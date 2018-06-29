At a recent NewTech roadshow event, TheMagicTouch (TMT) and BTC Activewear joined forces to create a simple step-by-step that allowed printers to see how easy it is to personalise footwear.

The shoes chosen to be decorated were the Unisex Low Top Printable Canvas Shoe (SGF5) from SG Footprints. Available from BTC Activewear, the shoes are part of the new SG Footprints range that offers a variety of fashionable styles for adults and children. They all have 100% cotton uppers for ease of decoration, whether that is DTG, transfer or embroidery. They come with white laces, with coloured laces sold separately, and an individual bag with hangtag.

To decorate the shoes, TMT used the A4 TMT/Oki Pro7411WT Colour-Plus White LED Printer. It has white toner The finished results are stunning, durable and offer great promotional and fashion opportunities added to the CMY colour process, and promises “excellent opacity” and a “very high ‘white’ factor”. It uses TMT’s bespoke SpaceControl RIP software, and for this example, TTC 3.1 Textile Transfer Paper was used as it is designed to work with white or pastel-coloured fabrics.

Once the design was created, it was then printed on the Oki. The shoe/boot platen accessory was placed on the heat press – the team opted for an Adkins Beta Maxi – and the shoes positioned on the platen. The trimmed transfer was then placed on the shoe. Two shoes can be pressed at once, and other papers can be used: TMT recommends Flex/ Flock for single colour on black, or WoW for full colour on black.

Once it was heat pressed, the transfer was removed and that’s it, job done.

www.btcactivewear.co.uk

www.themagictouch.co.uk

www.coactiveevents.com/events/newtech