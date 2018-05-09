Fespa has tapped into the latest trends in the print market to give garment and textile decorators even more to look forward to at its 2018 Global Print Expo. We talk to Roz Guarnori, divisional director, to find out what new features visitors can enjoy at Fespa this year
Visitors to the Fespa Global Print Expo 2018 in Berlin, Germany, in May have a lot to look forward to this year, kicking off with the innovative Print Make Wear. This interactive feature has been designed to replicate a fast fashion factory, reflecting the significant growth of textile and garment printing. Along with other new features, Print Make Wear is the result of research undertaken by Fespa’s knowledge partner, Smithers Pira, combined with the association’s own insights.
Roz Guarnori, divisional director at Fespa, explains: “The [Print Make Wear] feature will focus exclusively on fashion textiles, garments and printed accessories, and will take the form of a live production environment, highlighting every step in the screen and digital printing production process, from initial design to finished product.
“Print Make Wear will bring together collaborators from all areas of the printed fashion sector, including brand owners, designers, garment printers and producers, to explore the latest production possibilities, exchange experiences and to share knowledge. The Print Make Wear fast fashion factory will feature a screen printing carousel, washing and drying equipment, digital direct-to-garment printing, cutting and sewing, as well as solutions for welding and embellishment. Design and technology experts from the contributing exhibitors will also be on hand throughout to explain each step of the fashion production process.” Brands taking part in Print Make Wear include Premier Textiles, MagnaColours, Brother, Juki and Vastex.
Daily seminar sessions will also take place within Print Make Wear, and will cover topics such as colour separation and image output, screen making, ink terminology, speciality ink, fabric challenges, and advanced machine printing.
Another area expected to continue to evolve is printed interior décor, says Roz. “In 2015 we introduced Printeriors, a dedicated showcase event to highlight the opportunities in printed interior décor. However, over the last couple of years we have seen the growing prominence of décor applications on exhibitor stands throughout the show and have therefore adapted the proposition for Printeriors for 2018 into a free interactive visitor feature, which will take over the entrance to Messe Berlin.”
The benefits of attending
From 15-18 May 2018, visitors to Fespa can discover the latest in digital, textile and screen printing across ten halls and from more than 600 exhibitors. “Exhibitors will include major industry brands as well as many smaller exhibitors, providing a good mix of companies for visitors to explore and network with,” says Roz. “Bringing together so many suppliers and innovations under one roof makes Fespa the leading destination event for international print service providers and sign-makers.
She continues: “Visitors will also have the opportunity to network with peers from the global speciality print industry, as well as be inspired by our line-up of experiential features. So, for visitors looking to take their business further, optimise their production capabilities or find new diversification areas for their business, Fespa Global Print Expo 2018 will have all the inspiration and tools they need to see how their business can take off.”
Fespa will also be announcing the findings of its second Fespa Print Census at the show, which will help printers identify the latest trends and growth areas that they should be targeting.
For more information and to register to attend Fespa Global Print Expo 2018 visit www.fespaglobalexpo.com for free entry, using the code FESM839. The expo takes place at Messe Berlin, Germany, 15-18 May 2018.