Visitors to the Fespa Global Print Expo 2018 in Berlin, Germany, in May have a lot to look forward to this year, kicking off with the innovative Print Make Wear. This interactive feature has been designed to replicate a fast fashion factory, reflecting the significant growth of textile and garment printing. Along with other new features, Print Make Wear is the result of research undertaken by Fespa’s knowledge partner, Smithers Pira, combined with the association’s own insights.

Roz Guarnori, divisional director at Fespa, explains: “The [Print Make Wear] feature will focus exclusively on fashion textiles, garments and printed accessories, and will take the form of a live production environment, highlighting every step in the screen and digital printing production process, from initial design to finished product.

“Print Make Wear will bring together collaborators from all areas of the printed fashion sector, including brand owners, designers, garment printers and producers, to explore the latest production possibilities, exchange experiences and to share knowledge. The Print Make Wear fast fashion factory will feature a screen printing carousel, washing and drying equipment, digital direct-to-garment printing, cutting and sewing, as well as solutions for welding and embellishment. Design and technology experts from the contributing exhibitors will also be on hand throughout to explain each step of the fashion production process.” Brands taking part in Print Make Wear include Premier Textiles, MagnaColours, Brother, Juki and Vastex.

Daily seminar sessions will also take place within Print Make Wear, and will cover topics such as colour separation and image output, screen making, ink terminology, speciality ink, fabric challenges, and advanced machine printing.