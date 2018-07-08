The F&F and Calm #MarkYourMan T-shirts are our decorated product of the month for July 2018.

F&F, the Tesco clothing brand, has partnered with the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) for the World Cup to promote male mental health. The premise behind the tees is that men need to support each other through good days and bad, in the same way that fans support their home nation side during the World Cup. Hence the simple yet clever design: when placed next to each other, the two tees form the St George’s Cross, the traditional symbol of the England football team.

Simon Gunning, Calm CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with F&F and Tesco on their brilliant #MarkYourMan campaign. Together we’ll reach a huge audience with the wonderfully positive message about supporting the men and boys in our lives. We encourage everyone to get a T-shirt, support Calm and #MarkYourMan – whether that’s your dad, your son, your partner or your pal.”

The T-shirts cost £6.00 each, with £1.00 donated to Calm for each sale. Tesco hopes to raise £20,000 for the charity.

Calm’s free, confidential and anonymous helpline and web chat are open every day from 5pm to midnight: 0800 585858 or thecalmzone.net/get-help.

www.thecalmzone.net

www.tesco.com