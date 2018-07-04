Xpres became the first Epson reseller in the UK to sell the SureColor SC-F2100 DTG printer when rugby retailer First XV chose the new machine.

The Edinburgh-based company, which sells a wide range of replica rugby kit, wanted to add new garments to its range. “Earlier in the year we came up with a few T-shirt designs and at that point we wanted to speed up the process,” explained Adam Clark, partner at First XV. “We wanted to control all the steps rather than relying on others to do it for us. We had known Xpres for several years; their delivery is quick and they provide good training and support, so we listened to their advice. Furthermore, everyone we asked seemed to point us in the direction of Epson.”

He continued: “Now we can offer our own merchandise as well as branded products, which gives us something quite unique. We plan to expand our in-house production because we believe we can generate extra profit margins from this type of work.”

Damon Piall, sales director at Xpres, added: “We are obviously delighted with the release of the second generation DTG machine from Epson. DTG has been a very strong market for Xpres, which continues to grow year on year. Making the first SC-F2100 sale in the UK is a brilliant result for us and our continuing relationship with Epson.”

www.rugbystuff.com

www.epson.eu