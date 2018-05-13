Mistakes happen even to the most experienced embroiderers. When stitches need to be removed, a stitch remover is a great tool to have around â€“ as long as it is used properly.

Turn the garment inside out, then, before removing the backing, hold the stitch remover like a pencil (this is important), make sure it is at 90-degrees to the garment and, using a slight downward force, gently rub it over the stitches to be unpicked. This will cut the back of the stitches; once this is done, simply use an unpicker to remove the loose thread from the outside/top.

Stitch removers are not suitable for use on knitted fabrics.

www.etcsupplies.co.uk