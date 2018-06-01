Tell us a bit about your business

With 50 years of schoolwear wholesaling behind us, Innovation Schoolwear supplies quality school uniform with excellent stock availability and at competitive prices. We also offer a comprehensive embroidery and printing service on quick turnarounds.

What machine did you buy and why?

We bought four ZSK Sprint 6 machines two months ago: two singles, a six-head and an eight-head.

Did you buy them to replace a machine or because you needed more heads?

We bought them to increase production and give our customers faster turnaround when they need it. This is our third facility for embroidering garments.

How much did they cost?

We spent approximately Â£120,000 with ZSK.

What other machines did you look at before purchasing these four?

We tested the majority of other machine brands and we found ZSK to be the best for us.

Why did you choose these particular models?

After testing ZSK machines for a few months we loved how they operated and how fast they ran with no issues at all. Plus, ZSK sales and aftercare support is amazing, which is very important.

What do you think are their main performance advantages?

They run extremely well, very robust machinery, very small tubular arms and minimal maintenance.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about them?

An upgrade in embroidery machines is for the bobbin thread to be able to run off a cone rather then bobbins. It will be a game-changer.

How easy are they to use?

The machines run very well and fast, and with ZSK technicians training you, itâ€™s relativity easy to understand how it works and for it to always run smoothly.

Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of them?

The training with ZSK is very important: you must utilise the training provided to make sure that the garments are getting embroidered as fast as possible and with ease. The process between receiving an order and it being embroidered and sent out should be very efficient and fast.

What sort of work and size runs are they used for?

We run all size orders from one piece to thousands, all year round.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying an embroidery machine?

You must contact Pete Tarrant from Digitek, (aÂ Wilcom reseller and trainer and self-employed ZSKÂ engineer in London for Stocks) to get you set up, and you must try a few brands of machinery yourself before you purchase it. Donâ€™t rush to buy and donâ€™t let anyone sell you a machine before testing it for a short period.

www.innovationschoolwear.co.uk