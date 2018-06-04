Kornit Digital announced today (4 June 2018) that Gabi Seligsohn will be stepping down as CEO of the digital printing machinery company on 1 August 2018. Gabi, who has been Kornit’s CEO for four years, will be succeeded by Ronen Samuel, who joins from HP Indigo, and will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Yuval Cohen, Kornitâ€™s chairman of the board, said, “I want to personally thank Gabi for his contributions and tireless leadership throughout Kornitâ€™s transition from a private company to a leading global provider of digital printing solutions with an annual revenue CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of more than 20% during his tenure.Â Moreover, Gabi has built a deep and wide foundation for the long-term growth of Kornit, including an excellent management team, a long-term roadmap, a strong team and infrastructure in the US, Europe and Asia, and a world class R&D organisation. Ronen is joining Kornit at a perfect time. With his proven record of managing and growing a large organization, I am confident he will capitalise on the foundation already built at Kornit and lead the company to new heights, fulfilling our vision to lead the transformation of the textile printing industry in the digital age.”

Gabi commented: “Ronen is a proven veteran of the printing industry with 25 years of business management experience and a proven track record of success. At HP Indigo he led a 10-fold growth of the companyâ€™s revenues in Asia Pacific and Japan to hundreds of millions during a seven-year tenure, while he was based out of Singapore. Over the past five years, he grew the EMEA business at a double-digit CAGR while serving in the companyâ€™s European headquarters in Barcelona. Ronen is a passionate, strong leader who drives consistent achievement and strong execution. I am certain that he will bring success to our business, our customers, employees and channel partners.”

He continued, â€œOn a personal level, after 12 years as a public company CEO and four years leading Kornit, I am excited to aid in the success of the team in a supportive role. I want to thank all of our global employees for the tremendous experience to lead and grow Kornit to becoming a global business, and our board of directors and shareholders for the faith they have put in me.”

Ronen has spent the previous 18 years serving in various capacities at Hewlett-Packard. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager of HP Indigo and WebPress EMEA.

