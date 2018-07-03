Mutoh Europe has published a 360Â° Virtual Tour Tool that allows website visitors to walk through the Mutoh Experience Centre (MEC).

Located in Oostende, Belgium, the MEC serves as a product demonstration, application display, hands-on training and product test facility for Mutoh Authorised Resellers, Mutoh certified partners and their prospective customers. The MEC also includes a gallery of finished products made with Mutoh equipment to illustrate the possibilities of using Mutoh digital printing and cutting equipment

The new online demo tool will enable website visitors to immerse themselves in Mutohâ€™s wide format digital printer range for sign and display, speciality/industrial, digital transfer and direct textile applications.

To take the tour, go to:Â https://www.printinspiration.eu/en/mec/demo-room.

www.mutoh.eu