TheMagicTouch (TMT) and Resolute DTG have today announced a new working partnership with machinery manufacturer Ricoh to bring the latest Ricoh DTG printers to UK customers.

The three DTG models â€“ the Ricoh Ri 3000, the Ri 6000 and the Ri 100 â€“ are said to form a comprehensive range that caters for the requirements of those looking for an affordable entry level printer through to those who require industrial production-level capabilities.

“The partnership with Resolute is the perfect platform for both companies to develop the ever-increasing personalisation market,” said Jim Nicol, managing director of TMT. “The collective strength of sales and marketing combined with expert technical knowledge and experience ensures the ultimate in customer support and user satisfaction.”

He continued: “For the past 12 years we have considered and evaluated many of the different DTG printer options available, but confirm the Ricoh range is the only product that ticks all the boxes and we were prepared to commit to.”

Colin Marsh, Resolute DTG’s managing director, added: “Bringing Ricoh to the UK is an exciting opportunity. Partnering with Ricoh and TheMagicTouch can only raise the bar for DTG across the UK and Europe.”

www.themagictouch.co.uk

www.resoluteink.co.uk

www.ricoh-europe.com