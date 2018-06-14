Pure London has announced the launch of a Made in Britain Subsidies Scheme.

The scheme will allow eligible new emerging British fashion brands to showcase their collections at the Pure London festival of fashion, whilst British manufacturers, fabric suppliers and mills can apply for the funding within the Pure Origin section. Applicants will receive a 6sqm space including stand build, furniture, lighting and carpet for a nominal fee. All applicants should be based and have production in the UK.

Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London, says: “Pure London is a global exhibition but we have always championed British fashion. We seek to nurture the next generation of home-grown talent. This bursary is an initiative to enable designers, brands, suppliers and manufacturers to kick start their careers through reaching an audience of over 10,000 retailers, buyers and sourcing managers at London’s largest festival of fashion.”

The next edition of Pure London and Pure Origin takes place at London Olympia from 22-24, July 2018.

See the Pure London website for full event details.

www.purelondon.com