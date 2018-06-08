BTC Activewear is offering customers the chance to predict the result of featured games during the 2018 World Cup finals and win some great prizes â€“ from BBQs and hampers to virtual reality headsets and wireless speakers.

The first 30 customers who place an order during any of the 25 match days and predict the final score correctly will win a daily prize. There will be a different prize to be won for each match, with each prize sponsored by a different brand.

As an added incentive to get in the game, the â€˜Star Predictorâ€™ at the end of the tournament will win travel vouchers worth over Â£2000, sponsored by Result.

Find out more on the BTC Activewear website.

www.btcactivewear.co.uk