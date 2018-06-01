Tell us a bit about your business

Signs & Display has been running for more than 25 years. We are a signmaking and graphics business that began to off er clothes printing three years ago. This worked really well with the signage, and soon lots of our clients were asking about embroidery.

What machine did you buy and why?

We decided to purchase the Melco EMT16 from Amaya. It cost around Â£10,000 and we havenâ€™t looked back! Amaya has been with us every step of the way and the team are always on hand for technical advice or just techniques to make things simpler. The entire team at Amaya are so knowledgeable, helpful and friendly that you always feel you have someone to ask if you have any queries. This has been invaluable.

What other machines, if any, did you look at?

We started to look into the practicality of getting an embroidery machine and the Melco seemed to fi t our criteria. Watching the Melco at the shows, the work was neat and impressive. We had seen other machines, including the Brother, but they did not seem to run as quickly, or be so user-friendly.

Having spoken to several companies about the machines at the shows, we felt a real connection with Amaya. They seemed to have our values: good, oldfashioned customer service and a desire to offer the best to their customers.

What are its advantages?

A fast sewing speed, versatility of use (many attachments to deal with diff erent items) and the ability to link on another machine in the future, should the business take off, and this machine can run the same job as the first or a diff erent one. Another benefit is that the general maintenance can be done by the user with easy, step-by-step guidance on the computer screen (with description and photos).

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

We are happy with the machine. The only thing we would have said is about having an easier frame system for awkward items such as shoes etc â€“ but they have just brought out the Melco Fast Clamp Pro to sort the problem!

What sort of work and size runs is it used for?

We mainly embroider workwear, but this ranges from corporate shirts and aprons to polos, hoodies and coats, and even work bags. We have a very varied client base, from offi ce workers to chefs to construction workers, and the Melco deals with it all. It is used for runs of one-offs to hundreds.

What would you say to others thinking of buying an embroidery machine?

We have been really pleased with our purchase and work is going so well that we are already considering a second machine (a Melco, of course). We would defi nitely recommend the Melco and Amaya for anyone considering an embroidery machine!

www.signsanddisplay.co.uk