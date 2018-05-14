“London’s biggest open access screen printing facility combining paper and fabric printing with studio and desk space”. That’s how screen printing company 3rd Rail summarises its new venture, 3rd Rail Print Space, which opened in January this year.

The name 3rd Rail will be familiar to many in the industry: it’s been operating as a commercial print shop for the past decade during which time it has printed many high profile jobs (with one of its designs even gracing the Images Decorated Product of the Month spot). The concept behind 3rd Rail Print Space grew out of the company’s desire to build a comprehensive print hub and modern learning environment that would make screen printing accessible to a new audience while providing those who are already experienced in their chosen medium with both the equipment and the opportunity to swap ideas with like-minded co-workers.

“Over the years we’ve perfected some pretty experimental techniques,” says co-director Rob Burgess. “We’re really excited about the possibility of exchanging ideas with people who are just as passionate and curious as us.” The project gives people the option to buy memberships, rent a studio or desk space, or opt for pay-as-you-go studio access. It also, rather neatly, brings 3rd Rail full circle: the company started out by renting a T-shirt carousel in an open access studio before setting up in its own unit: now, it is ensuring others have the same opportunity to start their own fledgling businesses.