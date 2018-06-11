Roland DG is inviting footie fans to visit its Creative Centre in Clevedon on 26 June and join the Roland team for a day of World Cup-themed fun and giveaways, withÂ official footballs and England shirts up for grabs.

Visitors will have the chance toÂ customise their new shirts using the Roland TrueVIS wide format printers. Theyâ€™ll also be able to get answers to any questions they have about the TrueVIS range and wide format printing in general, with demonstrations and Q&A sessions throughout the day, including theÂ Learn with Joe clinic, run by AcademyÂ and Creative Centre manager Joe Wigzell. Alex Liggett from The Vinyl Guys will also be on hand to share his tips and tricks for running aÂ successful print business, while Paul Butler from Fatree5 will be running fabric decorationÂ demonstrations on the Roland Texart RT-640 dye-sublimation printer.

The team at Roland DG is inviting all visitors to bring along test objects and participate in the â€˜What Can You Print?â€™ challenge, which will demonstrate the versatility of theÂ VersaUV S-Series printer. Even those visitors who don’t bring a test object can join in by printing their own pocket-sized toy figurine in their favourite team’s colours.

In addition, visitors will have the chance to compete in a table football competition, with the victor winning an official England shirt and the runner-upÂ winning an official World Cup football, while anyone who orders a Roland CAMM-1 GR-540Â or Roland GR-640 will receive a free mini fridge, ready-stocked with beer. (Note: this offer is only live while England remain in the World Cup.)

Roland DG UK’s World Cup event will take place on Tuesday 26 June, 2018 at the Creative Centre in Clevedon between 10am and 8pm. Lunchtime refreshments are included and the day’s World Cup matches will be streamed live on the Creative Centre’s screens.

https://www.rolanddg.co.uk/sites/roland-dg-creative-centre-open-day