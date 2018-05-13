“We recognised that there was an opportunity to offer a higher stitch density product in combed, ringspun cotton in our assortment,” explains Jonny Thomson, director of marketing for Gildan in Europe. “With the increase in DTG printing, our consumers desired a product that had the softness and printer-friendly fabric face, but at a heavier weight.”

The style brief was simple. “We looked to our talented designers and merchandisers to come up with a modern version of a classic tee,” he says. “The pattern that this style was designed from is modern, in that it doesn’t fit like your open end T-shirt from the ‘90s. The pattern has been engineered so that it has a more aesthetically pleasing fit. Additionally, we designed it with wider hems and removed topstitching on the neck for a sleeker, fashionable look.”

Other features include taped neck and shoulder seams for comfort and durability, a twin-needle finish on the bottom hem to ensure its longevity, and a tearaway label for easy rebranding.