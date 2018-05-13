In January this year, Gildan introduced its newest premium tee, the Gildan Hammer Adult T-Shirt (H000). Made from 203gsm, 100% cotton in soft, combed, ringspun yarns, the T-shirt has a smooth surface thanks to its high stitch density, and the fabric has been preshrunk to minimise shrinkage.
“We recognised that there was an opportunity to offer a higher stitch density product in combed, ringspun cotton in our assortment,” explains Jonny Thomson, director of marketing for Gildan in Europe. “With the increase in DTG printing, our consumers desired a product that had the softness and printer-friendly fabric face, but at a heavier weight.”
The style brief was simple. “We looked to our talented designers and merchandisers to come up with a modern version of a classic tee,” he says. “The pattern that this style was designed from is modern, in that it doesn’t fit like your open end T-shirt from the ‘90s. The pattern has been engineered so that it has a more aesthetically pleasing fit. Additionally, we designed it with wider hems and removed topstitching on the neck for a sleeker, fashionable look.”
Other features include taped neck and shoulder seams for comfort and durability, a twin-needle finish on the bottom hem to ensure its longevity, and a tearaway label for easy rebranding.
It’s available in 15 carefully chosen shades. “As Gildan Hammer has been positioned as a fashion basic, these 15 colours were chosen based on colour trends we are seeing in the printwear channel, at retail, as well as historical sales of like colours. We wanted to have a colour palette that was new and fresh and not the same core colours that we’ve offered in the past.”
The T-shirt has had rave reviews since being launched, confirms Jonny. “The feedback has been outstanding. Gildan Hammer seems to be what many decorators have been waiting for!” The Hammer Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt (H400), which has the same modern fit and design details of the H000, was launched at the same time. “We expect to grow the Gildan Hammer brand in future seasons, so stay tuned,” he adds.
The Gildan Hammer Adult T-Shirt is suitable for DTG, screen print, heat transfer and embroidery, and in sizes S-5XL. “We see this appealing to all markets, such as resort, workwear, surf/skate, university, fan wear – Gildan Hammer is limitless,” concludes Jonny.