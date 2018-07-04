Nick Devine, aka The Print Coach, will be delivering a series of free sales training and business advice seminars at The Print Show this September. Nick, who has a 35-year background in sales, sales management and business management and now runs a business growth advice and training company, said: “I have taken the best of everything Iâ€™ve learned and packaged it into simple step-by-step systems that produce predictable results. Our typical client will typically win three new high-end accounts in their first year, and gross margins will increase between two and six percent. They will hire and manage better new business salespeople, and they will protect their best accounts without being forced to discount.”

The Print Show will take place at Birmingham NEC on 18-20 September 2018.

www.theprintshow.com