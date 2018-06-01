Tell us a bit about your business

After working in the polo industry for many years â€“ I started my polo career in the 80s working for HRH Prince of Wales as a polo groom â€“ I started The Printing Boutique seven years ago, embroidering and printing team clothing for both horses and riders around the world. I also embroider bespoke fleece blankets, which are used by hotels and individuals alike.

What is the latest embroidery machine that you have bought from Barudan, and when did you buy it?

I bought a four-head machine â€“ I have been on the waiting list for a secondhand one for rather a long time, but they are very rare as people generally hold on to them. So, recently I invested in a brand new machine.

Did you buy it to replace a machine or because you needed more heads?

I bought the four-head machine as the blanket side of my business is growing and I needed to be able to produce these more quickly and efficiently, due to the run size.

What other machines do you have?

Three Barudan single-heads.

How much did the new machine cost?

Â£29,500 plus VAT

What other machines, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?

None. I have had other brand machines in the past, but since buying my first Barudan single-head three years ago, I would never look at another brand again. Why did you choose the Barudan?

What are its main advantages?

Their machines embroider beautifully, are easy to run and are super reliable. The after sales care is second to none.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

I wouldnâ€™t change a thing, Barudan has thought of everything!

Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

Take time to get to know your machine and if in doubt ask lots of questions â€“ the Barudan team are very helpful.

What sort of work and size runs is it used for?

For both the polo and blanket side of my business, runs are generally between 20 and 200 items.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying an embroidery machine?

Always buy the best machine within your budget. I have tried other manufacturers and in my opinion Barudan is the best.

www.printing-boutique.com