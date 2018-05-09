The polo is a garment of many talents, able to turn its sleeves to workwear as easily as to high fashion. Here are the latest retail trends for this industry classic along with their imprint pairs
Striped polos could be seen on the SS18 catwalks of Lacoste, Fendi, KochÃ© and Stella Jean, while Marc Jacobs showed a splendid, exaggerated polo style with tipping on the collars and cuffs.Â Also picking up on the stripe trend is the Mini Stripe Knitted Polo from Fred Perry at House of Fraser, a style that is easy to replicate thanks to the new-for-2018 Front Row Striped Jersey Polo Shirt (FR230). Made from a 180gsm, 100% cotton jersey, the FR230 is tag-free and has a contrast collar, inner placket and cuffs.
Resort shirts and Hawaiian prints are set to continue trending in 2018, which is why the Tropical Polo from F&F with its big, leafy design is destined to be a winner.Â An easy way to create an allover print such as this is to use the Sub Polo (JS040) from Just Sub by AWDis. This 185gsm, 100% polyester style has been designed for sublimation printing and has a three-button placket.
Those looking for a more subtle style will enjoy the Barbour Sports Polo Mix with its contrasting collar and cuffs. The Contrast Collar and Placket Polo (KK404) from Kustom Kit provides a similar contrasting, sporty detail on cuffs, collar and placket, has three contrast buttons, and is made from 185gsm, 65% polyester/35% cotton.
Long sleeve polos such as the slim fit, long sleeve, knitted polos from River Island offer another way to stand out from the crowd, and allow printers to take advantage of the current streetwear trend for printed sleeves.Â New this year is the Long Sleeve Fashion Luxury Stretch Polo (TJ1412) from Tee Jays. The shaped-fit polo, made from 95% combed ringspun cotton/5% elastane, has a button-down, self-fabric collar and fashion placket.
For some, a polo doesnâ€™t need any on-trend design flourishes. The Classic PiquÃ© Polo from Crew Clothing is an excellent, straightforward polo that quietly oozes style with its classic fit, ribbed collar and piquÃ© cotton fabric.Â More than matching its fine looks is the semi-fitted Anvil Cotton Double PiquÃ© Polo Shirt (6280), which similarly has a rib knit collar, two button placket and side vents.