Resort shirts and Hawaiian prints are set to continue trending in 2018, which is why the Tropical Polo from F&F with its big, leafy design is destined to be a winner.Â An easy way to create an allover print such as this is to use the Sub Polo (JS040) from Just Sub by AWDis. This 185gsm, 100% polyester style has been designed for sublimation printing and has a three-button placket.