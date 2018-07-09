The company’s go-to T-shirt is the Gildan Softstyle. “It’s one that’s accepted by all major retailers and screen printers. We wanted to create a dye-effect T-shirt that we could easily print and finish, but we also wanted it to be able to fi t into any screen printing company as well. Any of our screen print customers can take a garment from us and then print it. It’s a T-shirt that they use all the time, they know its limits and everything’s set up for that kind of garment. It was important to us that we didn’t introduce a new garment into the market that was untested.”

The dyes are all water-based and come from a GOTS-certified and ECHA- and Reach-approved supplier that belongs to both the Bluesign and ZDHC organisations. This was important to Tshirt Group, as it is proud of its environmentally friendly stance. The dyeing machines are CE and WRAS-approved: they boast low emissions and carbon footprint, offer high energy efficiency, and consume a minimum amount of water. A treatment programme ensures the dyes don’t enter the water system and Tshirt Group is also part of a recycling programme. Paul adds that dyeing products in the UK where the end product is then used, further reduces their carbon footprint.

The other advantage of dyeing in the UK is the ability to respond quickly to the demands of fast fashion. “Websites such as Asos, Boohoo and MissPap have changed the thinking of the British buying public,” says Paul. “We’re finding a lot of our retail customers want stuff in smaller numbers and they want it much more quickly – lead times of four to eight weeks are no longer viable, retail buyers now want it within two weeks.”