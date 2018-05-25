Liverpool-basedÂ branded clothing, merchandise and print company, Wild Thang hasÂ embroidered Liverpool Football Clubâ€™s first team kit that will be worn in theÂ Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday May 26, 2018.
Andrew Dwerryhouse Wild Thang MD commented: â€œÂ I am just bursting with pride that LFC chose a local Liverpool company to brand the first team kit. In termsÂ of the football world stage, the Champions League Final, Liverpool FC V Real Madrid, who are both European football royalty â€“ it really does not get better or bigger and youÂ genuinely dream of these moments happening for an SME. This job really is the pinnacle of branding exposure, it is a once in a lifetime moment.”
A video, produced by LFC TV and starring Wild Thang embroidery expert Darren Farrell, has already gone viralÂ on LFC TV with over 50K of views in the first hour, reports Andrew.