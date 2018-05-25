Liverpool-basedÂ branded clothing, merchandise and print company, Wild Thang hasÂ embroidered Liverpool Football Clubâ€™s first team kit that will be worn in theÂ Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday May 26, 2018.

Andrew Dwerryhouse Wild Thang MD commented: â€œÂ I am just bursting with pride that LFC chose a local Liverpool company to brand the first team kit. In termsÂ of the football world stage, the Champions League Final, Liverpool FC V Real Madrid, who are both European football royalty â€“ it really does not get better or bigger and youÂ genuinely dream of these moments happening for an SME. This job really is the pinnacle of branding exposure, it is a once in a lifetime moment.”

A video, produced by LFC TV and starring Wild Thang embroidery expert Darren Farrell, has already gone viralÂ on LFC TV with over 50K of views in the first hour, reports Andrew.

www.wildthang.co.uk