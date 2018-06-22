“I’ve thought for a long time about creating a video course,” explains Wilcom authorised trainer Dean Roscoe. “When Wilcom EmbroideryStudio e4 came out it was a big change from the previous version. I wanted to create a course that would appeal to both newcomers to the industry and those upgrading from e3.”

Dean is based in the south-west of England and is one of a few Wilcom authorised trainers in the UK. His knowledge of the Wilcom software is vast: not only did he beta test the e4 version, he has been involved with the design of various features and put forward ideas that were then included in the software.

As well as being a reseller and authorised trainer for Wilcom, Dean has run his own embroidery business. He explains that this is a big plus in terms of the training he offers. “I know how it’s applied in real life. I can advise users what settings to use on different fabrics, how they interact and stretch, how to best digitise designs for certain garments.”

The hands-on training is an aspect of his job that Dean really enjoys; however, the costs to the customer soon add up – £450 for a day’s training plus travel expenses, accommodation etc – and there is a limit to how much information people can reasonably be expected to take in and retain during one day’s training, he explains.