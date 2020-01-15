Experiential marketing

The â€˜experienceâ€™ of something is a way to capture the hearts and minds of potential customers. People love to see the magic behind how a T-shirt is printed. Itâ€™s simply amazing to them, and savvy marketers are using this notion to make a human-to-human connection with their customers. It generates buzz and expands brand visibility as itâ€™s a unique experience. But to pull othat type of printing event, organisation and the right tools are key, so youâ€™ll start to see more of these tools â€“ presses, travel cases and boxes â€“ appearing in the market.

Why does this matter? First,Â most marketing these days is an interruption. That email blast you sent, the Facebook or Google retargeted ad you set up â€“ nobody wants to see that stuff. But creating experiences where your customers flock to you? Thatâ€™s gold. Thatâ€™s when they start their own series of selfies, pics, videos, and social shares. Savvy shops are looking to create more of these instances, as customers have more social weight than anything you can post. So, how do you do that? Here are a few suggestions:

Live printing events This isÂ where you haul your equipment toÂ a concert, trade show, pub, sporting event, or anywhere there is a crowdÂ of people. This is usually a one-day effort, but it can be over multiple days. Make sure you have plenty of branded giveaways or handouts to go alongÂ with whatever you are decorating for maximum splash. If you can, capture the attendeesâ€™ personal information so you can follow up and include them in your drip marketing.

Pop-up stores Pop-up stores are temporary retail locations either as a standalone spot or within a current retail space. These pop-ups are manned for a few weeks or months and then go away. The fact that they are time-sensitive helps drive the excitement.Â

In-house printing events Another trend thatâ€™s catching on is to invite the public into your shop and let themÂ print their own shirt. Whatâ€™s great about this experience is that your potential customer not only gets the experience of printing a T-shirt, but it builds enormous goodwill. The fact that the event is in your shop means that future customers will create their first visit to your location, which is often all it takes to have a lifetime customer. A similar trend is to do this with school children or for parties and charge for the experience.