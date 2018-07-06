The design, which took two days to print, was made using MagnaPrint water-based inks and pigments, and was printed on an M&R Chameleon press.

Regular Images readers will remember A-Designâ€™s Lizard King print, which won a 2015 Fespa Gold Award. To see this yearâ€™s winner of the T-Shirts and Other Garments category and the runners-up of both categories, click here for the Fespa review.

www.a-adesign.ru