1. Get your money upfront All of it. Cash is king and when you secure 100% of the money for the order, you are in the best financial position for your business.

2. Have a business plan A huge percentage of shop owners don’t have one. Do you? A business plan allows you to focus your efforts on the best target for your sales.

3. Use a calendar to plan Your business-owner brain needs to be six-to-eight weeks ahead or more. Christmas marketing and relationships are planned and built in August. January sales are planned in October. The reason why your marketing and sales lag behind is usually because it’s all last minute and unfocused.

4. Be a hunter, not an oyster Hunters purposely track and bag their target. Oysters sit on the bottom of the ocean and wait for their food to drop by. Only hunters have sales growth.

5. Strengthen your bench Often, your next embroidery machine operator, screen-printer or DTG printer is already working for you. Train your staff now to replace these key positions so you’re not left in the lurch when your current operator decides to go somewhere else. This is called bench strength.

6. Network with others in the industry You really should be going to at least one trade show and one other educational event per year. If you go, attend the networking events and introduce yourself.