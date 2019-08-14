It was decorated by KS Teamwear in Shepperton for 808 Create, which provides technical production for live events. 808 Create needed 30 T-shirts for the BBC lighting team at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, and Ross Collin, director of KS Teamwear, had just three days to complete the job.

Ross used a Rold DG BN-20 VersaCamm for the arm prints, and a Graphtec CE6000-60 cutting plotter for the front [Ultra Cut by Xpres, in silver, sky blue opaque and white opaque] and back.