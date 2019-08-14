As the festival season is in full swing, we chose a Glastonbury T-shirt for this month’s decoration showcase
The back of the 808 Create Glastonbury T-Shirt
It was decorated by KS Teamwear in Shepperton for 808 Create, which provides technical production for live events. 808 Create needed 30 T-shirts for the BBC lighting team at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, and Ross Collin, director of KS Teamwear, had just three days to complete the job.
Ross used a Rold DG BN-20 VersaCamm for the arm prints, and a Graphtec CE6000-60 cutting plotter for the front [Ultra Cut by Xpres, in silver, sky blue opaque and white opaque] and back.
“We had to make a few small changes to the design,” says Ross. “The triangle design on the front of the T-shirt had to be adapted so that it would work as a vinyl print. We printed on Gildan T-shirts and used three colour vinyls on the front, [Ultra Cut by Xpres, in silver, sky blue opaque and white opaque] which had to be placed one colour at a time.”