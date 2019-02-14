(1) This job was for a psychedelic rock band, Straylings, for their â€˜Wild Medicineâ€˜ tour. The artwork was made for them by Nena Maree, who is an illustrator from Cape Town, South Africa. We were on a pretty short deadline for these â€“ we ended up with one day to turn these around from proof approval â€“ so it was pretty important that the job ran smoothly.