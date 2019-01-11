“It‘s not easy, there‘s not a lot around,” says Lee Craze, director of Fresh Air. Finding new premises is never straightforward, but Lee‘s search is on a different level to most. He is looking to move to a factory of around 100,000 sq ft, which is four times the size of Fresh Air‘s current building. It needs to be near a large post office that is capable of handling the thousands of parcels the company dispatches each day, and also not too far from the company‘s current home in Brent Cross, north-west London – staff are important to Fresh Air and retaining them is a top priority. Veneta, who is one of Fresh Air’s most experienced printers, has been with the company for 23 years, while Dominica, another lead printer, has 12 years under her belt. Both are “phenomenally good printers“, says Lee.

The move is planned for 2020 and brings into sharp focus just how far Fresh Air has come since the company was founded more than 40 years ago. “It was a tiny little one carousel business,” explains Lee. It was sold to another T-shirt group, and then Lee bought it back two years later, while he was in his mid-20s. These days, the group is turning over £30 million a year – up from £6 million just five years ago. This substantial growth has been noticed: Lee says he had “a very good offer” during the summer to buy the group, but he‘s not interested at the moment.

At present, the company comprises four businesses: Fresh Air, which is the original screen print business; Brands In, the licensing section that was founded five years ago; Absolute Cult, an online company which has been operating for a couple of years; and a partnership in Silk City, a US print business based in Paterson, New Jersey. The US operation adopts a similar trade-only, vertically integrated business model to Fresh Air‘s UK print shop. It is currently a screen print operation, producing work for some big domestic customers, although that‘s likely to change.