In February, YES introduced the new DTG Digital Europe version of the Kothari Print Pro RIP for DTG. “As we all know, when printing onto black or coloured T-shirts you need to lay down a white base,” says YES. “The density of this base is critical to the finished quality of the print and, usually speaking, you will get the best quality by printing this layer at 1,440dpi x 1,440dpi. Kothari and DTG Digital have developed a new version of the software so that it will produce the same depth of white base when printing at 720dpi x 720dpi. Not only does this half the time usually taken to lay the white base down, but it also uses only approximately half the ink.