A thumbs up from the kids

Earlier this year, Rosie visited the school to tell the children about the new eco-uniform, which launched just after Easter. “The kids were so onboard,” she says. The range includes polo shirts, jumpers and cardigans, all of which are embroidered at The Embroidery Barn. Rosie says that 25% of her new orders are for the eco-uniform and she expects demand to grow in the coming weeks when children see their friends wearing it and parents start talking about it. If it proves popular, she hopes to expand the range to include skirts and trousers.

“It’s not compulsory to wear the eco-uniform because it’s currently £2 more expensive than the standard option,” says Gary. “Although we’ve found that people are happy to pay the premium because they know that they’re contributing to a more positive impact on the environment. There’s the hope that, long-term, the costs will align. We’re expecting a good number of parents will try it and I’m sure it will become our main option moving forward.”

The Prince of Wales School takes children up to the age of nine, and Gary believes that school uniform is important. “It gives the children an identity,” he explains. “Our polo shirts are embroidered because we feel it gives a better quality finish and it lasts longer.” This is particularly important given that parents like to recycle school uniforms where possible. “Kids grow so fast,” says Gary. “We have a big cupboard full of pre-owned uniforms and parents can pay a pound to take something. We’ve always been quite eco in that sense, and it means that children get the most wear out of every item.”

Gary’s now hopeful that other schools will consider moving to an eco-uniform. He says: “Give schools that choice and give parents that choice. Make the first step and try just one product. When you get it out there and test the market you’ll be surprised by the number of people that want that option.”

www.princeofwales.dorset.sch.uk

www.theembroiderybarn.co.uk