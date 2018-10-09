When Images first wrote about the Coloreel unit in April 2017, it was clear that if the commercial version of the unit lived up to the hype generated by the beta unit, it would be the most disruptive thing to happen to the embroidery market in decades. Last month, it was finally launched at the Avantex trade show in Paris.

For those needing a quick recap, the Coloreel unit instantly colours white thread before it is embroidered into the design, allowing multiple colour changes in a design with no thread changes. Even more impressive, gradations of colour are possible, something that was previously very complex to achieve with embroidery alone.

The unit, one per head, can be attached to any make of embroidery machine and doesn‘t need to be removed if it’s not in use, for example when a design calls for speciality threads such as metallics.

In the intervening year and a half since Images broke the news about Coloreel, the Swedish company‘s team has been working hard to refine the unit, explains Magnus Hellström, VP of sales and marketing. “The design has changed so it looks very different now – it’s much nicer looking – and an LED light strip has been included that in the future will indicate operator information.” The Coloreel unit is operated by a touchscreen below the LED light strip, and can also be operated from the user‘s computer.