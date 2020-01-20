(5) Wellbeing The wellbeing of employees seems to be very much at the forefront of our customersâ€™ minds when asking us to design for them. There is greater emphasis on features that make the wearers comfortable, such as greater use of stretch fabrics for ease of movement and incorporating technologies such as 37.5 to regulate the wearerâ€™s body temperature.

(6) Outerwear and warmth Quilting is continuing as a big trend and we are seeing it modernised by being combined with more tailored garments or fabrications. Fabrics are becoming increasingly lightweight, soft and pliable, yet still durable and weatherproof, to provide warmth in harsh conditions.

In line with outdoor clothing trends for running and cycling, we are seeing greater use of reflective details and prints being incorporated into collections, helping wearers to be more visible. In addition to this, brightly coloured zips and cord details add interest and create a unique look.

(7) Tailoring Houndstooth check is growing in popularity. For corporatewear we are seeing this used in wearable small-scale and subtle colour combinations rather than the bolder use we are seeing in fashion. Customers are leaning more towards viscose rather than wool-blend fabrics, which looks smart and modern while being breathable and is considered to be cruelty-free.

(8) Blouses and dresses Prints continue to make a strong statement and include anything from geometric patterns to more playful, sketchy designs, with it becoming commonplace to incorporate brand logos as a repeat pattern. We are seeing a continuation of the move towards soft, relaxed blouses and away from woven shirts due to the blousesâ€™ comfort, wearable styling and ease of care.

Dresses have become more relaxed and versatile in style too, with features such as removable waist ties allowing wearers to choose how to wear them.

(9) Accessories Wide straps and utility-inspired fastenings are key on bags, allowing for a lot of flexibility, depending on the wearerâ€™s need. Headwear, too, is becoming more versatile, with features such as reversibility or changeable features coming into play and suiting differing conditions.

These are just a few of the trends the Dimensions team expects to dominate as we enter a new decade and prepare to service the corporate and workwear markets throughout the early 2020s.

