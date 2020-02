Print & Stitch has announced its upcoming show in Aberdeen on Wednesday 18 March will now take place at the Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel & Spa.

The original venue has been changed due to the closure of the Doubletree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops. The event will still run from 10am-4pm.

Visitors can register to attend the show at www.printandstitch.org/register

