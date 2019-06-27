Multi-brand distributor Absolute Apparel has been included in the wholesale category of

London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report for the second year

running.

The report identifies the fastest growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized businesses

across the UK with a turnover of between Â£6 million and Â£250 million.

To be selected for the list, businesses had to demonstrate not only positive revenue growth over the

last three years, but also outperform their sector peers, explained Absolute Apparel. The company’s

CEO, Frank Jheinga, added: “We are really proud to have won this award for the past two years

running, it is a great endorsement of the hard work of all our team and I am extremely grateful to

them and all our customers and suppliers for their ongoing support.Â When we began Absolute

Apparel [in 2005] we had no idea we could reach the size we have in such a short time, and we are

still growing.Â It is a great time for everyone involved with Absolute Apparel and we look forward to

even greater success in the future.”

David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group, commented: “Congratulations to all the

companies selected for inclusion in the sixth edition of London Stock Exchange Groupâ€™s 1000

Companies to Inspire Britain report, which identifies the UKâ€™s most dynamic SMEs. SMEs drive growth,

innovation and job creation and are the lifeblood of the British economy. We believe that supporting

the growth of these businesses is critical to the UK economy and the creation of a society that works

for everyone.”

A searchable database of all of the companies along with a downloadable PDF of the publication can

be found online at www.1000companies.com.

www.absoluteapparel.co.uk