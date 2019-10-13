Winter wearables

Get ready for the change of seasons with the Classic Check Scarf (BC489) from Beechfield, says Ralawise, a stylish statement layer that’s perfect for autumn. Featuring a classic woven check pattern and tassel trim, the soft-touch acrylic scarf is available in four colourways: blue check, grey check, mustard check and red check.

The Thinsulate Acrylic Gloves will offer a soft, durable and smart option when the winter creeps in, says Regatta Professional, providing outstanding warmth to weight ratio. Made from an acrylic knit with a thermal lining, the gloves are also both anti-pill and moisture-wicking.

New to PenCarrie, the Flexfit brand also offers a great collection of bold headwear, such as the six-panel Wooly Combed Hat (F6277). The baseball cap is made from a wool-like fabric that is 63% polyester, 34% cotton and 3% spandex for a stretch fit. It features structured front panels, a pre-curved beak, silver underpeak, inner elasticated branded band and an authentic visor sticker. The cap comes in 22 colours in sizes Youth, S-M, L-XL and 2XL.

Eurocap offers bespoke jacquard knitted hats and scarves, made to requirements from a large choice of yarn and available in a minimum order quantity of 100 pieces. The brand’s digitally printed Jacquard Knitted Hat has a breathable polyester outer layer with a knitted inside, and can be made with a bespoke pompom. UK delivery is two to three weeks.

Winter is coming, and Dickies Workwear says it offers a variety of accessories for tradespeople to keep warm in style. The Evadale Beanie from its ‘Hard Working Since 1922′ collection is made from a soft, 100% acrylic knit fabric that promises to deliver both insulation and comfort. It features the Dickies logo badge on the front, and comes in one size in five colours. T-shirts, a fleece and a puffer jacket are also available from the collection.

New from Beechfield, the Cable Knit Melange Scarf (B499) offers a hand-knitted feel with a timeless heavyweight cable knit design. Made from 100% soft-touch acrylic, the unisex scarf has a chunky, wrap-around style and a tear-away label. It’s available in four colours: black, navy, mustard and light grey. Matching accessories are also available in the collection: the Melange Beanie (B480) with a Suprafleece thermal band and self-coloured pompom, and the Melange Gloves (B497).