Andrew’s 10% discount proposal

Andrew was running one of our regional operations. With a marketing-focused masters in business administration (MBA) from a respected business faculty at a US university, he was more than equipped for the job. The lesson to be taken from this story is that if the subtlety of numbers can escape an MBA’s scrutiny, then small business owners less schooled in the intricacies of interpreting numbers should at least solicit a second opinion from an accountant or similarly qualified resource.

I had gathered the statogether for a review and strategy meeting where Andrew suggested offering his customers a discount to attract more sales. I should point out that we were distributing the highest quality and highest priced products in a restricted and price-conscious market not particularly concerned with quality – quite a marketing and sales challenge. Andrew was influenced by the phenomenon we all see quite regularly, but never more so than on Boxing Day. However, discounting is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Individual market circumstances can vary greatly and therefore it cannot be assumed that an effective discounting strategy in one circumstance will be effective in another.

Andrew was overlooking the fact that we operated in a restricted market with a finite number of potential customers when he proposed that offering a discount would enable him to attract more sales in his territory. My immediate question about the size of discount he had in mind and how such a discount would affect our margins, wouldn’t have surprised anyone in the room. I was aware of my ‘Margin Mike’ nickname. “A few points won’t get anyone excited, so we’d have to offer something like 10%,” said Andrew. Everyone in the room seemed to be comfortable with a 10% discount. Considering how accustomed we are to seeing ‘40% off‘ and ‘50% off‘ signs in the shops every weekend, this wouldn’t have sounded excessive. Margin Mike then demonstrated that, given our pre-discount gross margin of 33%, to restore the gross margin given away by the 10% discount, we would have to increase our sales volume by 43%, ie sell 43% more product. This would only get us back to where we were in gross margin dollar terms before offering the discount. You can test the arithmetic yourself quite easily.

Andrew immediately poured cold water on any possibility of finding an additional 43% of product sales in his territory. We didn’t even attempt to determine what it would take to increase the bottom line if we took the additional handling and administrative costs associated with 43% more sales into account. It wasn’t necessary. The 10% discount idea obviously made no sense once it was reduced to numbers. The moral of Andrew’s discount proposal? If you’re not a number cruncher and don’t have a number cruncher on staff, hire the services of one. See an accountant before jumping to conclusions; conclusions that could be disastrous.