Adelco has announced the completion of its new manufacturing facility in China.

The new 7,900 sq. metre building has an assembly area that’s three times larger than the company’s previous facility.

The new production site includes in-house welding, a showroom and CNC department, as well as electrical, packing and assembly areas with offices for service, support, quality control, sales, shipping and accounting.

This follows the company’s previous expansion in January 2019, when its assembly area was increased by 25%.