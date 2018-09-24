Coloreel officially launched its instant thread-colouring system at Avantex in Paris, last week (17-20 September, 2018), with units available from January 2019. The company has also announced that AJS Embroidery will be distributing the Coloreel unit, handling sales, installation and service in the UK and Ireland.

“Coloreel is the most exciting innovation to happen in the world of embroidery for the past 20 years. This technology will change the way many embroiderers work forever,” said Tony Dorsey, CEO at AJS Embroidery.

Coloreel has also appointed distributors in other European countries, with plans to extend beyond its distribution network beyond Europe in the near future.

