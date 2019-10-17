It’s time to layer up as the seasonal chill sets in. As well as being versatile, warm and stylish, modern knitwear and sweats also offer a great opportunity for branding and personalisation
Available exclusively through PenCarrie, the Unisex Sweat from new brand Original FNB is made from 80% organic ringspun cotton/20% recycled polyester that offers the “comfort feel you want, combined with excellent durability”, says the brand. The medium-fit sweatshirt is machine washable with a soft, brushed inside fabric, and is GOTS/ GRS-certified.
New from Sol’s for 2019, the Seattle Hoodie (02988) is a “must-have” raglan style that enables great printing results, says Sol’s. Available in five colours, the unisex hoodie is made from a cotton/polyester blend with a 100% cotton surface, which is perfect for personalisation for the web, retail and university markets. It is available in sizes XS-3XL.
New from Spiro, the Men’s and Women’s Hooded Tee-Shirt Jacket (S277M/F) is made from a printed mélange fabric with ergonomic seams to allow natural movement. The super-stretch, lightweight hoodie features an integral hood with drawcord, chest zip and side pockets. Both styles are tag-free and ready to brand, and are available in a grey/black colourway in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-2XL for women. Also available is the new Men’s & Women’s Microfleece Hoodie (S245M/F).
Part of its Winter Essentials range, the Adult Pompom Beanie (RC028X) and the Junior Pompom Beanie (RC028J) are label-free and ready-to-brand with embroidery, says Result. The washable, knitted beanies are made from a heavyweight and double-thickness fabric for added warmth with an on-trend deep-fold cuff. Both styles are available in a collection of nine vibrant colours, including fluorescent yellow and orange, and a festive red.
Stedman says its new Striped Fleece Jacket offers a warm, stretchy and durable knitted layer. Available for men in sizes S-2XL and sizes S-XL for women, the fleece jacket is made from a brushed microfleece inner for comfort and an outside layer with anti-pilling treatment. It features a stand-up collar, wide cuffs, contrast zipper and two zipped side pockets, and comes in bold stripes in two colourways: black/grey steel and black/brilliant blue.
Rowlinson Knitwear now offers 18 designs of striped knitwear in its Performa 50 and Courtelle schoolwear ranges for next day delivery, with no minimum orders. Also available is its Woodbank Sweats range, which offers crew-neck, V-neck, cardigan and jogpant styles. Made from a 50% polyester/50% cotton fabric blend, the Woodbank Sweats styles come in a range of sizes, from age 2-3 years up to 2XL.
New from Orn Clothing, the Avocet Quarter Zip Sweatshirt (1288-15) has a sporty, multi-colour design with high visibility piping along the shoulders. Made from a 65/35 polycotton fabric, the sweatshirt has matching contrast side panels, zip guard and trim on the collar. It also features a brushed fleece inner for superior comfort, a half-moon yoke at the neck, and an elasticated waistband and cuffs, as well as triple-stitched seams covered by a lifetime warranty. It’s available in seven contrasting colourways in sizes XS-5XL.
The iconic Cruiser Hoodie Sweatshirt is available in a multitude of colours, says Stanley/Stella, including six new autumnal shades: hay yellow, roasted orange, camouflage green, moss green, heather neppy burgundy and tangerine. The unisex hooded sweatshirt is made from 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester in a fashionable fit, and is available in sizes 2XS-3XL. It features a kangaroo pouch pocket, a double-layered hood, round drawcords with metal tipping and 1×1 ribbed sleeves and bottom hem.
