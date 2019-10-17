New from Spiro, the Men’s and Women’s Hooded Tee-Shirt Jacket (S277M/F) is made from a printed mélange fabric with ergonomic seams to allow natural movement. The super-stretch, lightweight hoodie features an integral hood with drawcord, chest zip and side pockets. Both styles are tag-free and ready to brand, and are available in a grey/black colourway in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-2XL for women. Also available is the new Men’s & Women’s Microfleece Hoodie (S245M/F).

www.spiroactivewear.com