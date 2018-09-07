Amaya Sales UK, suppliers of DTG, embroidery and heat-applied decoration equipment and consumables, has launched its brand new website.

The new site features a modern design that showcasesÂ the company’s Kornit and TexJet DTG machinery, Melco embroidery equipment, Chiossi e Cavazzuti textile dryers, Schulze pretreatment units and Oki white toner printers. It also now offers easy online ordering of Schulze and Stahls’ heat presses, Graphtec cutters, Sef vinyls, Forever transfer papers, plus DTG inks and consumables and embroidery accessories.

www.amayuk.com