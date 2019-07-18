Roland DG has appointed Amaya Sales UK as a new distributor for the TrueVis SG-300 printer/cutter.

Customers can receive a full demonstration of the TrueVis SG-300 at Amaya’s showrooms in Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, UK.

Peter Wright, director at Amaya Sales UK, said: “The Roland SG range of print-and-cut equipment fits perfectly with our garment decoration products and will allow us to provide our customers the exact fit for their needs. The Roland will give both new and existing clients more choice of application as well as streamlining their existing workflows.

“All of the equipment we sell is very hands-on and gives the users options to customise workflows, whether they need a higher quality output or more throughput. The Roland SG range does exactly the same in giving flexibility to our customers’ businesses, enabling them to fulfil their customers’ needs quickly, effortlessly and on time, every time without fail. The Roland VersaWorks RIP software plays a massive part in this as well, making everything just so, so easy.”

