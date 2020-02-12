Amaya Sales UK has announced it won an award for Best Sales and Marketing Partner for 2019 in the EMEA region at Kornit Digital’s EMEA regional 2020 Kick Off meeting in Hamburg, Germany.

Julian Wright, sales director at Amaya, said: “This is our second award from Kornit Digital, having only been a partner with them for two and a half years, so [it’s] quite an achievement for us. It’s great to be recognised by a brand as significant as Kornit in this industry, who are leading the way in innovation and sustainability.

“I’m really excited about what the future holds. The winner is voted for by the whole team at Kornit, but of course it couldn’t be achieved without the efforts of the whole team at Amaya.”

Regional manager at Kornit Digital, Brendan Mangan, said the company was extremely lucky to find a partner that also believes customer experience is a top priority. He commented: “Amaya go above and beyond to demonstrate that when you make a purchase from Kornit or our partners you not only get an amazing system, but you also get the full solution, service and support.

“The Amaya team have not only exceeded their targets year on year, but most importantly, have become part of the Kornit family.”

www.amayauk.com

www.kornit.com