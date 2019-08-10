What kind of employer do you want to be?

Ideally, before hiring your first employee, you should establish what kind of employer you want to be. It didn’t occur to me to do this and instead, like many small business owners, I drifted into my employer role without much planning or forethought. Consequently, I made mistakes. Huge mistakes. One way to determine the kind of employer you want to be is to determine the kind of employer you don’t want to be. For instance, you might not want to lose your temper as a customer of mine routinely did. On one occasion, after the third costly error in his textile screen printing shop in the space of a couple of weeks, he made a general announcement to about 20 employees. In an expletive-ridden tirade, he claimed that he was losing money because of their shoddy workmanship. He then added that he’d lose less money if they all stayed home and he mailed them their cheques every two weeks. I was there to witness the employees cringing under the verbal onslaught. It was very unpleasant.