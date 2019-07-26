Imaika of Russia won gold in the Printed Garments category at the 2019 Fespa Awards for its Kratos and Boy print. The companyâ€™s screen printing specialist Aleksander Matantsev explains how he created the award-winning design
(1) The print was an order from one of Imaikaâ€™s clients, a geek brand called Dead Brush. The design was created by them and printed on a 95% cotton/5% Lycra T-shirt produced by Imaika.Â
(2) The design was separated manually in Adobe Photoshop and took eight hours to complete.
(3) Wasatch SoftRIP was used to rasterise the files before printing the films for exposing. The film was printed on an Epson SureColor T3200.
(4) The screens were coated using SaatiTex HT emulsion and exposed in an EMA Group exposure unit.
(5) The mesh counts used were 100T for the underbase and 120T for the other screens.
(6) This water-based, soft-feel shirt print was created using a double stroke of Magna white discharge base. This was then cured before being over-printed with Virus Wow Clear inks wet-on-wet with a single stroke for each using a 75 Shore squeegee. The order of colours was yellow, red, cyan and black, and it was printed on a RoqPrint Basic P10 press.
(7) The 100 T-shirts took about 30 minutes to print and were then cured in an M&R Economax 2.