Over the past 25 years, Lynka has won 48 international awards for high quality printing, which is more than any other screen printer in Europe, says the company. This dragon design won the 2018 Golden Image Award at the SGIA in Las Vegas for Simulated Process in the Promotional Products category.Â John Lynch, CEO, explains how the print was created
(1) Energylandia is the largest amusement park in Central Europe, located in Zator, Poland, about one hour from Krakow. Dragon is an inverted roller coaster, which achieves speeds of 75 km/hour and is one of the main attractions of the park. The client is famous for creating merchandise for each of its most popular attractions and, for Dragon, they turned to Lynka for both the design and execution of the T-shirts.
(2)Â The target market for the merchandise is teenagers and young fans of this insanely frightening roller coaster, so our artist opted for a dark, demonic theme in order to evoke the power of the ride: a dragon with its tongue transformed into the roller coaster itself. The dimensional design â€“ which pops off the garment â€” is a bestseller at the park, as is the ride.
(3) It took dozens of hours to complete the design and separation, using a montage of dozens of original sketches and stock graphics. The simulated process colour separations were made in Adobe Photoshop, using 10 colours in the final version (including two whites and the puff print). All colours were printed once, with 65lpi circular dots at a 70-degree angle.
(4) The basic T-shirt model used in the production was the B&C #E190.
(5) The idea was to use the puff technique (3D) to emphasise the roughness of the dragonâ€™s skin. To mimic the convexity of small areas, a combination of HD puff inks (by Wilflex) worked best. In addition, to make the effect as realistic as possible we used a combination of Photoshop filters â€“ High Pass and Unsharp Mask â€“ at the 2D design stage to add lighting effects to the convexities.
(6) The puff print technique was implemented as an underprint with a white 3D pigment under selected elements and all colours, right after the first down and the second white. The order of printing is: first down – flash – second white -flash – puff- flash – and then the other colours. We used Rutland plastisol inks.
(7) For the screens, we used Saati mesh on Newman Roller frames: for the first colour down and the white 260lpi, for the other colours 280lpi. For the puff print we used 110lpi and Capillex 300 capillary photostencil film. Screens were made using M&R I-Image STE equipment.
(8) The shirts were printed on an M&R Challenger 18/16 automatic with three flash dryers. The print was cured in an M&R Sprint 2000 gas dryer.