(1) Energylandia is the largest amusement park in Central Europe, located in Zator, Poland, about one hour from Krakow. Dragon is an inverted roller coaster, which achieves speeds of 75 km/hour and is one of the main attractions of the park. The client is famous for creating merchandise for each of its most popular attractions and, for Dragon, they turned to Lynka for both the design and execution of the T-shirts.