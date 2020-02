International Coatings collaborated with artist Jolino Beserra to create this intricate heart mosaic design which was then transplanted to a printed T-shirt. Visitors to the Impressions Expo Long Beach 2020 in the US in January could receive a signed T-shirt featuring the print in return for a donation that went to two pet rescue charities – PetFinder.com and Flying Fur – which are supported by Jolino and David Edward Byrd, the screen print ink manufacturer’s other resident artist. Josue Lovos and Abigail Franco, interns at International Coatings, prepared, set up and completed the production run on these shirts.