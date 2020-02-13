International Coatings collaborated with artist Jolino Beserra to create this intricate heart mosaic design which was then transplanted to a printed T-shirt. Visitors to the ImpressionsÂ Expo Long Beach 2020 in the US in January could receive a signed T-shirt featuring the print in return for a donation that went to two pet rescue charities â€“ PetFinder.com and Flying Fur â€“ which are supported by Jolino and David Edward Byrd, the screen print ink manufacturerâ€™s other resident artist. Josue Lovos and Abigail Franco, interns at International Coatings, prepared, set up and completed the production run on these shirts.