(2) Last summer I did a range of tees for my label Workshy that were all inspired by New Zealand songs. Some of the designs were taken literally from the songs and some had more esoteric backgrounds. I used the title of the song Blue Lady, by Graham Brazier, because it fitted in with a design I had long wanted to do… The art prints of Vladimir Tretchikoff are highly prized by collectors and hipsters the world over nowadays, but I heard that he only came to prominence because a set dresser on [long-running UK] soap opera Coronation Street was looking for the tackiest piece of art he could find to put on the wall of the Ogdensâ€™ terrace house. I loved the idea that the in-crowd buying up these prints were inadvertently aping hair-netted battle-axe Hilda O, and thought of superimposing Hildaâ€™s face in one of Tretchikoffâ€™s more well-known pieces, Chinese Girl, aka The Blue Lady.