6. The high-density red areas were laid-down as two layers printed through two screens. Each screen used Saati dyed mesh (81 USA, 34T European) and Saati 300 micron capillary film. This film both holds detail and allows for a thick, but precise, lay-down of the amount of ink needed for a successful HD print. Standard ink with 2% thickener and 5% dulling paste was used for both reds. This particular shade of red was requested by the customer and we matched the Pantone reference using the Rutland M3 mixing system.