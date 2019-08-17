Special effects printing is a great tool when working with a company logo. Rick Roth from award-winning screen printers Mirror Image explains how he created this eye-catching â€˜water dropsâ€™ design
1. This print was for Gravis, the footwear division of Burton Snowboards. We wanted to convey that some of the shoes are water repellent. When you are working with only a companyâ€™s logo, special effects printing is a great tool to give you variation.
2. The exposure was done with an Olec 7K light. We used a Wasath RIP, Chromaline film and Chromaline ink to create the film using an Epson printer. We now use a Douthitt DTS, [direct-to-screen machine], which would make the shadow details come out better.
3. The shadow details were made through Saati 305 mesh on a screen coated with Kiwo SRX high-solids diazo emulsion, which holds tremendous detail and has a wide latitude of exposure. It was printed last in the print order, using Rutland Chino Base with 15% M3 Black.
4. The â€˜water dropsâ€™ were achieved through a combination of printing and art. They comprise a three-dimensional print with HD (high density) inks and drop shadows that introduce an extra visual dimension.
5. The â€˜dropsâ€™ were printed using Rutland HD Super Gel ES0290 and no thickener, which gives dimension, remains clear when cured and is slightly domed when printed and cured. This gives an authentic appearance of water. The ink was printed through dyed Saati 81S mesh (European 34S) with 400 Saati Thik Film 400 micron capillary film.
6. The high-density red areas were laid-down as two layers printed through two screens. Each screen used Saati dyed mesh (81 USA, 34T European) and Saati 300 micron capillary film. This film both holds detail and allows for a thick, but precise, lay-down of the amount of ink needed for a successful HD print. Standard ink with 2% thickener and 5% dulling paste was used for both reds. This particular shade of red was requested by the customer and we matched the Pantone reference using the Rutland M3 mixing system.
7. The print was done on an MHM SP4000. The press always has level platens and the print heads have individual off-contact, which we find essential for making HD special effects prints. The flashes are MSI quartz flashes, which give great temperature control and donâ€™t overheat the platens.
8. The design was printed on a Hanes Beefy T, which is an all-cotton, 6oz (200gsm) ringspun shirt that has a great printing surface.