(2) We added a non-traditional gold foil application on the SGIA in the licence plate for the final bling thing. The HD clear we used for some of the texture in the image also acted as an adhesive for the foil. At the end of the dryer belt, the HD clear is hot and sticky – with proper timing, we could hand apply foil with a burnisher during production. Because it is elevated using a 400u stencil, minimal pressure is needed and the foil can be registered without it sticking to any other parts of the image.