Industry expert Pete Tarrant of Digitek explains how he created this striking dragon design at the New Designers exhibition in London
Pete Tarrant has worked for a range of prestigious clients and also teaches fashion and textile students at a number of universities across the UK. He created this design at the New Designers exhibition at The Business Design Centre, Islington in July 2019. “I asked the students what they wanted and someone suggested a Chinese dragon,” explains Pete. “So I found this design and recreated it in sequins and stitching.”
(4) I used silver grey Madeira PolyNeon in shade 1512 to stitch the dragon’s body, and added a black outline in Madeira Classic 1000. The red eye is done in Madeira Classic 1037, and I also used this to create the flames, along with Madeira Classic shades 1171 and 1278. The Classic thread has a nice sheen, so you can use it to create extra definition on your design.