(6) I added the sequins to create the effect of scales on the dragon’s body. These sequins come from The Sustainable Sequin Company. The shade is called ‘disco dancer’ – it doesn’t matter which way you turn them, they give a great shimmer. When you look at the dragon, sometimes the sequins are in the foreground and sometimes in the background – one of the front legs is on top of the sequins and the others have the sequins underneath. To get this effect, I stitched the sequins then went back to the embroidery, then back to the sequins.